Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 2020
07:55 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,500 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,624 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs101,016 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Karachi
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Quetta
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Attock
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Multan
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,200
|PKR 1,445
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:30 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 202007:55 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Nawaz Sharif makes ‘tempest in a teacup’ during PDM address11:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
-
- Mahira Khan is "working on Sundays" – and Aima Baig's loving it!07:49 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam06:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020