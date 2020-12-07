Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,500 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,624 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs101,016 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Karachi PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Islamabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Peshawar PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Quetta PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Sialkot PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Attock PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Gujranwala PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Jehlum PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Multan PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Bahawalpur PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Gujrat PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Nawabshah PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Chakwal PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Hyderabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Nowshehra PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Sargodha PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Faisalabad PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445
Mirpur PKR 110,200 PKR 1,445

