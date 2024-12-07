Cold wave hits Karachi and Sindh, temperature expected to drop to 11°C by Sunday

A mild cold wave has entered Karachi and other parts of Sindh, with temperatures in the city expected to drop to 11°C by Sunday. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C, a 2.5°C decrease compared to the previous day. For context, Friday’s minimum temperature stood at 16°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, the new cold spell is likely to bring cooler winds predominantly from Balochistan, contributing to further temperature drops in the province. Karachi is expected to experience dry weather over the next three days, with noticeably chilly nights.

The Early Warning Center forecasts that in upper Sindh, nighttime temperatures may dip to around 9.7°C. In central Sindh, the mercury is anticipated to range between 9°C and 11°C, while in southern Sindh, temperatures are likely to hover between 10°C and 12°C.

Residents are advised to prepare for cooler nights and keep warm as the cold wave settles over the region.