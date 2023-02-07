Imran Khan's indictment again deferred in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI – A sessions court in the country's federal capital again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case filed against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Justice Muhammad Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict on the former PM's plea for exemption in the Toshakhana reference, and approved his application.

The ousted premier had to be indicted today, for being found guilty in Toshakhana reference.

Earlier today, the court reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Imran Khan seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case citing health grounds.

PTI chief's lawyers Gohar Ali Khan and Ali Bukhari filed the plea on his behalf, urging the court to fix next hearing of the case after Feb 15 as the PTI chief was scheduled to appear before Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen on that day.