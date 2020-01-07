NA passes three bills formalising the tenure of three services chiefs

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly on Tuesday has given its approval to three bills formalising the tenure of the army, navy and air force chiefs after the house resumed its session on the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 under the supervision of NA speaker.

According to media details, before the voting commenced, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) withdraw its proposed amendments to the bill after Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak made the request saying the appeal was "keeping in mind the regional and national situation".

In response to the request, on behalf the PPP, Naveed Qamar noted that the amendments had been suggested to improve the bills but, after being approached by a government delegation and consulting with the rest of the opposition, the party had decided to withdraw them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also made an appearance in the Lower House during the voting on the three bills.

The bills were voted on a clause by clause.

All the major parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP, supported the bills, however, some opposition lawmakers, including MNAs from the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl and representatives from erstwhile Fata walked out in protest.

After the voting concluded, the National Assembly session was adjourned till Wednesday, at 4 pm.

After the approval of National Assembly, the bills will be sent to the Senate Standing Committee on Defence for approval before they are voted on in the Senate.

The bills will become law once signed by the president.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court had allowed extension/reappointment of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period.