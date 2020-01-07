Two PAF pilots martyred in crash near Mianwali airbase
Web Desk
03:15 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Two PAF pilots martyred in crash near Mianwali airbase
Share

MIANWALI – Two Pakistani pilots aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft lost their lives when the training aircraft crashed near Mianwali Airbase on Tuesday.

The pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman.

According to media reports, the aircraft took off from Mianwali Airbase on a routine training flight when it met with the incident after developing some technical fault due to bad weather conditions.

The rescue service and Pakistan Army have reached the site immediately and cordoned off the area to start investigation into the matter.

According to the PAF, a board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of accident.

More From This Category
Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution ...
03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of ...
09:56 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over allegations of ...
10:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
PTI govt announces package of Rs7 billion for ...
07:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Bahauddin Zakariya University teacher fired for ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of  ...
06:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan opens up about her struggle of dealing with eating disorder
04:14 PM | 8 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr