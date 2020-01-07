US, Iran tensions: UN chief expresses deep concern over deteriorating Middle East situation
Web Desk
09:59 AM | 7 Jan, 2020
US, Iran tensions: UN chief expresses deep concern over deteriorating Middle East situation
Share

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating situation of the Middle East and called on parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation of global tensions.

While talking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, describing the catastrophic results of wars, the UN chief said that it is our common duty to avoid wars as war brings terrible human sufferings and ordinary people pay the highest price in wars.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation of the Middle East and Venezuela with the UN Secretary-General.

More From This Category
Japan continues to lead global passport ranking
02:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Iran claims “80 American terrorists killed” ...
10:08 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Oil prices up as Iran rocket strike on US forces ...
09:37 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in ...
09:21 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Russian President Putin lands in Syria on ...
09:16 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Qasem Soleimani: 35 people killed, 48 injured in ...
04:08 PM | 7 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Japan continues to lead global passport ranking
02:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr