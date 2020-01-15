UNSC meets to discuss alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir today
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 15 Jan, 2020
Share

NEW YORK - The United Nations Security Council will meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), meeting of the UNSC has been scheduled for the second time in less than six months on the situation of occupied Kashmir.

The council has last discussed the Kashmir dispute in August, 2019.

The UN Military Observer Group is likely to brief the members of the Security Council on the rapidly deteriorating situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

