CTD guns down four terrorists in Peshawar operation

PESHAWAR – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have gunned down four notorious terrorists in the provincial capital of the country’s northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CTD officials said the operation was conducted on an intelligence report about the presence of militants in the Sango Sarband area of the metropolis.

Following the raid of counter-terror teams, the terrorists opened fire in retaliation, in a bid to escape from the area, and during the heavy exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

The dead militants are identified as Zarmalok alias Usman, Muhammad Saeed alias Professor, Shahid Hussain alias Akhtar and Abdul Qayyum alias Abdul Rabar.

Three of them hailed from the Bara district of KP while one belonged to the Badh Bir area of Peshawar.

After the operation, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel reached the spot and is conducting an operation to find more militants.