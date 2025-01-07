Aymen Saleem blessed with baby boy

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Aymen Saleem and her husband Kamran Malik were blessed with a baby boy.

Aymen Saleem, who is a daughter of former cricketer Saleem Yousaf, made her acting debut in 2021 with the comedy drama ‘Chupke Chupke’ and won the Lux Style Award for Best Emerging Talent. Later, she showcased her acting skills in the drama serials ‘Perristan’ and ‘Ibn-e-Hawa.’

She tied the knot with Kamran Malik on December 22, 2022, and started a new chapter in her life. Although after marriage, Aymen and Kamran decided to keep their marital life private from social media, the actress later made a post on her Instagram account announcing her pregnancy.

In a recent post, she has announced the birth of their child in an Instagram post where she shared a photo of the newborn’s feet.

“From a party of two to a family of three – our hearts have never been fuller. These past 6 weeks with our baby boy have been pure magic. Welcome to the world, Kayhan Malik!” she captioned the post.

Several celebrities and social media users have congratulated the couple on the birth of their baby boy.