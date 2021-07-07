Alizeh Shah flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks with family

Glitz and glam star Alizeh Shah has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. From sizzling photoshoots to questionable wardrobe choices, the 21-year-old diva is a force to reckon with.

With Hum Style Awards 2021 wrecking a storm on social media, Shah became a top Twitter trend but there is no stopping her as her massive fan following keep on hawing her latest move.

Turning to Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa star shared a series of family portraits with her mother and brother and needless to say, the pictures were super adorable.

A fashionista to the core, Alizeh's style has been both lauded and criticised as she infuses glamour in every avatar she dons.

Blessed with a beautiful face and acting chops, Shah has often enchanted her admirers by posting glamorous pictures on her social media handle and this time is no exception either.

Despite her successful acting ventures, her style choices have been termed peculiar and have continuously created an uproar on the internet.

Needless to say, the moral brigade is always on her case and some even demand her to conform to the traditional style.