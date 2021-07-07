World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?
Web Desk
03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index - once again sharing the same spot behind only Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

In the previous edition of the index in April, the South Asian country has ranked similar for the second time in a row. The index ranked all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa as well as, using information from the International Air Transport Association.

At present, Pakistani passport holders can travel without a prior visa to 32 destinations, per Henley Passport Index 2021.

Among South Asian neighbors, Maldives stands at 65th position, India at 90th Bhutan stands at 95th while Nepal at 109.

Meanwhile, the Japanese passport comes out on top with access to staggering 193 countries with Singapore in second with access to 192 countries. Germany and South Korea share the third spot with each giving access to 191 countries. Here's a list of top countries:

Japan (193 destinations)

Singapore (192)

Germany, South Korea (191)

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (190)

Austria, Denmark (189)

France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (188)

New Zealand, Belgium, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (187)

Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway (186)

Australia, Canada (185)

Hungary (184)

More From This Category
IHC grants interim bail to Asif Zardari in New ...
02:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
WATCH: Ex-DSP accused in rape case stripped of ...
02:41 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Pakistani politicians grieved over death of Dilip ...
01:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Usman Mirza arrested for assaulting, stripping ...
12:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
PM Imran commends NCOC as Pakistan ranked third ...
12:17 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Nation pays homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan on 22nd ...
11:24 AM | 7 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's demise
05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr