Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar entertain fans with killer dance moves

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa are winning hearts because of their killer dance moves with the handsome Sheheryar Munawar at the promotion of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The new on-screen couple in town is gearing up for their upcoming movie and needless to say, they are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film.

A hilarious BTS video of Mahira and Fahad alongside the Parey Hut Love actor has surfaced alone. The video shows the leading couple of 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' join host Sheheryar Munawar on the sets of a special Eid show, as the trio dance their heart out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.