Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar entertain fans with killer dance moves

Web Desk
08:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar entertain fans with killer dance moves
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa are winning hearts because of their killer dance moves with the handsome Sheheryar Munawar at the promotion of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The new on-screen couple in town is gearing up for their upcoming movie and needless to say, they are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. 

A hilarious BTS video of Mahira and Fahad alongside the Parey Hut Love actor has surfaced alone. The video shows the leading couple of 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' join host Sheheryar Munawar on the sets of a special Eid show, as the trio dance their heart out.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.

Price of Mahira Khan’s red heels surprises fans 12:04 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

Mahira Khan is the ultimate Lollywood diva. She has a knack for serving looks and stealing the hearts of her fans all ...

More From This Category
Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on ...
06:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in New York
07:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video
06:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video ...
05:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly’s new dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Netizens slam Pakistani celebrities over skin ...
04:10 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan's new beach photo sets internet on fire
06:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr