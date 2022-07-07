Pakistan remembers Kargil war hero Havaldar Lalak Jan on martyrdom anniversary
07:44 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Pakistan remembers Kargil war hero Havaldar Lalak Jan on martyrdom anniversary
RAWALPINDI – The 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed across the country.

Havaldar Lalak Jan from the Northern Light Infantry regiment was one of the many troops who rendered the ultimate sacrifice during the war fought at the country’s doorstep.

Lalak Jan joined the armed forces in 1984 and was serving in a light infantry regiment headquartered in the country’s northernmost part when clashes broke out in Kargil.

He fought among the leading parties to frustrate the Indian assault in May 1999. He defended back-to-back aggressive ventures by the enemy and imposed losses on them.

During the skirmishes, he sustained serious injuries as enemies pounded the area with heavy mortar shells. Lalak retained his position and frustrated the attacks despite being injured and refused to be evacuated. Later, he succumbed to injuries and embraced martyrdom.

He was regarded as the first soldier from Gilgit-Baltistan to be conferred with Nishan-i-Haider.

