'Shocked' PM Imran expresses sorrow over deaths, orders comprehensive probe in Ghotki train crash

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the precious lives that were lost in the horrific train accident at Ghotki.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier directed Railways Minister Azam Swati to reach the site at the earliest and ensure medical assistance to the injured and support for families of the deceased passengers.

‘Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 36 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines’, the caption reads.

Khan further directed the concerned authorities for a comprehensive investigation into the accident.

At least 36 people were killed in a train crash near Ghotki early Monday. According to Pakistan Railways officials, four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway station.

The derailed train was then hit by Karachi bound Sir Syed Express. Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the collision, eyewitnesses said.

Sources said it took more than one and a half hours for railway authorities and rescue teams to reach the site. Military doctors and paramedics, with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil, have also reached the crash site.

Meanwhile, Army and Rangers continue relief activities at the crash site, the military media wing said in a statement.

The statement from ISPR further added that ‘Engineer resources have been moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts’.

Two helicopters are being flown from South Punjab to evacuate casualties and carry out speedy relief measures. Relief goods will also be transported and dispatched shortly.