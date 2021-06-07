Young ones excel in Royal Palm Little Master Golf Tournament

LAHORE – With ease in Covid Pandemic, it became a cheerful and high-spirited time as the 1st Royal Palm Little Master Golf Tournament was contested here at the Royal Palm Golf Course by boys ranging in the age bracket 11 to 15 years and boys in age category 16-21 years.

On a rather hot day, the competing young golfers showed purposeful resolve and appeared undaunted by the heat or the blazing sun and went into the 18 holes contest with unwavering intent of showing their golfing skills acquired through considerable hard work. And how well they accomplished what they set out to do in the first golf competition of their golfing life.

The top performer in the age bracket 11-15 was Murtaza Tarrar, who played admirably well, hitting his tee shots with stirring precision and avoiding any major blemish or error. Noticeable was his confidence and at no stage in the 18 holes round did he appear nervous or edgy. His steadiness helped him to capture the first net position with a score of net 66, a commendable effort indeed. Other performers in this age category were Sher Ali and Ahmed Ibrahim. Sher Ali emerged as winner of second net position with a net score of 67 while third net position was secured by Ahmed Ibrahim who had a score of net 69.

The luminous one in age bracket 16-21 was Khawaja Yousaf. During the 18 holes round, Khawaja Yousaf excelled through superior play which yielded a winning score for him. With a round of net 70, he won the first net position. His nearest adversary was Mazahir Abbas who was successful in ending up as runner up, his score being net 74. Third net was won by Abdullah Aqib with a score of net 76.

Overall winner of this Royal Palm Little Master Golf Competition was M Ibrahim while runner-up was Sher Shah. A few competiors who played steadily but did not win prizes are Ali Ejaz, Aaraz Waqar, M Abdullah, Rayar Faraz and Wajahat Anwer. The longest drive was hit by Ibrahim Javed while the nearest to the pin prize went to Sher Shah. At the conclusion of the event, lucrative prizes were awarded to the winners by Captain Golf of Royal Palm Shahid Abbas.