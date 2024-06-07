Azam Khan reacts angrily to fan's comment during Pakistan Vs USA match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, who has been struggling with his performance recently, had a tense moment with a fan during the T20 World Cup match against the United States.

The Green Shirts suffered a humiliating defeat in their first match of the tournament at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Thursday.

Once again, Azam Khan failed to deliver with the bat, getting dismissed by Nosthush Kenjige on the very first ball after Shadab Khan's wicket.

In a viral video, the 25-year-old Azam is seen walking towards the pavilion when a fan engages with him, visibly frustrating the batter.

Azam Khan has been under heavy criticism from cricket fans, with many questioning his place in the national team due to his poor performances.

Pakistan set a 160-run target for the home side. The USA had a brilliant start with the ball, sending Pakistani top-order batsmen Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, and Fakhar Zaman back to the pavilion for just 26 runs.

However, after losing three wickets, skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan steadied the innings, bringing Pakistan back into the game with cautious play.

A 72-run partnership between Babar and Shadab put Pakistan in a strong position, but Shadab was dismissed after scoring 40 runs off 25 balls.

Following Shadab's dismissal, Azam Khan got out for a golden duck, and wickets continued to tumble.

Babar Azam scored 44 off 43 balls, while Iftikhar Ahmed added 18 runs.

Shaheen Afridi contributed crucial runs down the order, scoring 23 off 16 balls, helping Pakistan finish their innings at 159-7 in the allotted overs.