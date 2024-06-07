Search

Pakistan

UAE to repatriate Pakistanis injured in Ajman factory fire

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
UAE to repatriate Pakistanis injured in Ajman factory fire
Source: File photo

Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that the Pakistani nationals injured in a factory fire in Ajman, UAE, earlier this year have recovered and will be repatriated "soon." The embassy expressed gratitude to the UAE government for their support in caring for the injured.

Nine Pakistani nationals were injured in February when a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ajman. The injured hail from Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh province and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab province.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) on Thursday to check on the injured Pakistanis.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, these patients have now recovered and will be transported to Pakistan soon," the Pakistani embassy stated in a press release.

During his visit, Tirmizi met each patient, conveying his best wishes and prayers for their full recovery. He assured them of the embassy's commitment to facilitate their return to Pakistan.

Tirmizi also met with the doctors and paramedical staff at SSMC, expressing his gratitude for their tireless efforts in treating the severe burn cases. He presented appreciation letters to the medical team and thanked the UAE government for their support.

The UAE is home to approximately 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates and is the second-largest source of remittances to Pakistan after Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States.

Policymakers in Pakistan view the Gulf state as an optimal export destination due to its geographical proximity, which reduces transportation and freight costs and facilitates commercial transactions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:44 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's foreign remittances increase by Rs54.2 percent

10:25 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

UAE to repatriate Pakistanis injured in Ajman factory fire

09:30 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to see another cut from June 16

07:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 in Pakistan on June 17 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

07:50 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Arzish Azam appointed Esports coordinator of Prime Minister’s Youth ...

06:17 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Punjab Dastak app: Birth certificate fee update for June 2024

Pakistan

11:44 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Pakistani social activist Sarim Burney arrested in human trafficking ...

09:03 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Karachi TikToker shot dead by security guard for filming in mobile ...

01:37 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

First look of Imran Khan's Prison cell at Adiala Jail goes viral

08:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools, colleges in Islamabad

09:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Huawei to train 2lac Pakistani students to expand mobile unit ...

10:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

TikTok picks 'Zindagi Tamasha' as first Pakistani film to show in full

Advertisement

Latest

10:44 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's foreign remittances increase by Rs54.2 percent

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: