UAE to repatriate Pakistanis injured in Ajman factory fire

Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that the Pakistani nationals injured in a factory fire in Ajman, UAE, earlier this year have recovered and will be repatriated "soon." The embassy expressed gratitude to the UAE government for their support in caring for the injured.

Nine Pakistani nationals were injured in February when a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ajman. The injured hail from Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh province and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab province.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) on Thursday to check on the injured Pakistanis.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah, these patients have now recovered and will be transported to Pakistan soon," the Pakistani embassy stated in a press release.

During his visit, Tirmizi met each patient, conveying his best wishes and prayers for their full recovery. He assured them of the embassy's commitment to facilitate their return to Pakistan.

Tirmizi also met with the doctors and paramedical staff at SSMC, expressing his gratitude for their tireless efforts in treating the severe burn cases. He presented appreciation letters to the medical team and thanked the UAE government for their support.

The UAE is home to approximately 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates and is the second-largest source of remittances to Pakistan after Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States.

Policymakers in Pakistan view the Gulf state as an optimal export destination due to its geographical proximity, which reduces transportation and freight costs and facilitates commercial transactions.