Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday, a day after the commodity registered significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold is being traded at Rs243,000 without any change in its price.

Similarly, the gold price for 10-gram also remained unchanged at Rs208,333 in local market.

The international market also witnessed no change in gold prices as it is being traded at $2,362 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold gold price surged by Rs2,400 to reach Rs243,000, whereas, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 to settle Rs208,333.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained volatile this week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling by more than 2,000 points on Friday, hovering below 72,000 level.