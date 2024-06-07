Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Search

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday, a day after the commodity registered significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold is being traded at Rs243,000 without any change in its price.

Similarly, the gold price for 10-gram also remained unchanged at Rs208,333 in local market.

The international market also witnessed no change in gold prices as it is being traded at $2,362 per ounce.

A day earlier, per tola gold gold price surged by Rs2,400 to reach Rs243,000, whereas, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 to settle Rs208,333.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained volatile this week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling by more than 2,000 points on Friday, hovering below 72,000 level.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

