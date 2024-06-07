Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday, a day after the commodity registered significant gains.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold is being traded at Rs243,000 without any change in its price.
Similarly, the gold price for 10-gram also remained unchanged at Rs208,333 in local market.
The international market also witnessed no change in gold prices as it is being traded at $2,362 per ounce.
A day earlier, per tola gold gold price surged by Rs2,400 to reach Rs243,000, whereas, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 to settle Rs208,333.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained volatile this week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index falling by more than 2,000 points on Friday, hovering below 72,000 level.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
