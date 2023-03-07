Imran Khan decides not to appear before court in Toshakhana case today due to ‘security threats’

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided against appearing before the Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case.

Reports in local media suggested the ousted premier decided to dodge the Islamabad court hearing after the security team informed him about the grim situation while the legal team informed the defiant leader of the legal aspects to miss the court proceedings.

As the PTI chief decided to miss the proceedings, his legal team will file the petition today in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bail. Khan’s legal team will urge the court to present PTI chief before the court via video link.

In recent developments, the local court turned down Imran Khan's plea seeking cessation of the non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case over no-show.

Over the weekend, Islamabad police arrived at Imran Khan’s residence but he dodged the arrest.

More to follow...