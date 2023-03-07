Gas leak blast kills family of six in Quetta

QUETTA – A gas explosion in Balochistan’s capital killed a family of six, including women and children, and injured four others.

Local authorities told the media that the gas cylinder exploded in the wee hours on Tuesday in a house located near the Sarki Kalan area. The house was badly destroyed and six persons, including 2 women and four children were killed. The injured are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased are identified as Ibad Ullah 3-year-old, Misbah 7-year-old, Hammad 8-year-old, Tanzeela 7-year-old, Gul Zareen 28-year-old and 35-year-old Tahira Bibi.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority continued operation and moved bodies and injured to the hospital.

6 incl 4 children and 2 females have died in gas cylinder blast at sirki road in #Quetta pic.twitter.com/LYbkDW8xXd — Daniyal Butt (@butt_daniyal) March 7, 2023

Temperatures in the country’s southwestern region drop at night, with most families relying on makeshift gas cylinders to stay warm because of the lack of gas access in several areas.