Search

Pakistan

Gas leak blast kills family of six in Quetta

Web Desk 09:49 AM | 7 Mar, 2023
Gas leak blast kills family of six in Quetta
Source: social media

QUETTA – A gas explosion in Balochistan’s capital killed a family of six, including women and children, and injured four others.

Local authorities told the media that the gas cylinder exploded in the wee hours on Tuesday in a house located near the Sarki Kalan area. The house was badly destroyed and six persons, including 2 women and four children were killed. The injured are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased are identified as Ibad Ullah 3-year-old, Misbah 7-year-old, Hammad 8-year-old, Tanzeela 7-year-old, Gul Zareen 28-year-old and 35-year-old Tahira Bibi.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority continued operation and moved bodies and injured to the hospital.

Temperatures in the country’s southwestern region drop at night, with most families relying on makeshift gas cylinders to stay warm because of the lack of gas access in several areas.

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's residence partially destroyed after gas explosion

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

At least 9 Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred, over dozen injured in Bolan’s suicide blast

10:51 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Two killed in Bannu bomb blast 

03:35 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Transgender persons not allowed to leave homes after midnight in Quetta

01:12 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Balochistan blast kills four, injures nearly dozen

10:08 AM | 26 Feb, 2023

Six TTP militants gunned down in Lakki Marwat

11:00 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Security forces recover kidnapped Barkhan family members after Khetran’s arrest

09:33 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, ...

10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th March 2023 

08:57 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.7 281.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.92 741.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 39.95 40.35
Danish Krone DKK 39.44 39.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.75 172.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.76 724.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 294.78 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: