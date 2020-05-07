Coronavirus survivors banned from joining US military, memo reveals

WASHINGTON – A memo from the US Military Entrance Processing Command (MEPCOM) circulating on Twitter has revealed that coronavirus survivors will automatically be disqualified from joining the country’s military.

“During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or a clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying ...” reads the memo, which is “authentic”, as Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell confirmed to Military Times.

In setting out the new protocol for military recruitment in light of the pandemic, the note says that new recruits will have their temperature taken and be asked questions about symptoms and potential exposure with those who were infected with the virus.

All 65 Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) around the country will implement the new guidelines to determine the medical status of enlisting recruits.

The memo states: 'During the screening process, a reported history of confirmed COVID-19 will be annotated 'Considered disqualifying''.

Applicants who test positive may be able to request a waiver, but it’s unclear on how many requests would be granted, according to The Washington Times.

Over 1,500 U.S. service members have so far tested positive for coronavirus, according to military publication Stars and Stripes.

The Navy was found to be the hardest hit of the Defense Department's military services, with 431 of the 1,435 active coronavirus cases reported among service members.