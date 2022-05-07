Anoushey Ashraf comes out in defence of former first lady Bushra Bibi

Popular show host Anoushey Ashraf has come out in defence of former first lady Bushra Bibi, who has been subjected to severe scrutiny ever since ouster of her husband and former PM Imran Khan from power.

The PTI chairman recently sat down with HUM News for an interview with actor Shaan Shahid and said, "I'm fortunate enough to have Bushra Bibi in my life. Because of her, we're able to take care of our guests. I remember once the American ambassador showed up at my place and I lived alone. My house help was rushed to get something for refreshment for the guest and he brought a packet of biscuits, packed and placed it in front of him."

He said that his wife also keeps a check on him to make sure he is hospitable in her absence. "She is very strict about taking care of guests and if I don't do it, she's strict with me as well," Imran told the show host.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old media personality re-shared a video clip of the former premier lauding his wife's hospitality. He was all praise for his wife who takes care of the guests who show up at their Bani Gala residence.

"Bushra Bibi has come under terrible scrutiny even though she chooses to remain out of the eyes of the media," he said.

Further, Ashraf pinpointed that everyone has been particularly "mean" to her lately and that she would love to meet her one day

Bushra Bibi has remained out of the public eye and chose to work behind the scenes on various charitable projects as the first lady. She was criticised for her face veil when Imran was officially sworn in as prime minister.

Earlier in 2018, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi tied the knot in the presence of close family members and friends. The union is Khan's third marriage after he divorced Reham Khan in late 2015.