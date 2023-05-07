Senior Pakistani actor Shabbir Rana passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz industry woke up to the sad news as revered actor Shabbir Rana breathed his last on Sunday.

The 69-year-old, who was reportedly suffering from cardiac issues, passed away after a prolonged illness, his son Azlan Shah, a known YouTuber, announced on social media.

Azlan said the funeral prayer of his father will be offered after Asr prayers at Rahmaniya Masjid Tariq Road in the port city.

The news of Rana’s demise has left a void in the country’s entertainment industry that will be hard to fill, and he will always be remembered for his contributions to the art.

Shabbir appeared in several projects including Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai, while he also starred in the Lollywood film Moor.

Pakistani film and television industry lost several gems in the current year; from legendary Zia Mohyeuddin to Qavi Khan Sahab, and now Shabbir Rana. These are the actors who had made a space in the hearts of the audience and will be missed forever.