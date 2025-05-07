DG ISPR confirms 31 civilian deaths, criticises Indian attacks on Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, confirmed that 31 innocent Pakistani civilians had been martyred and 57 others were injured in India’s recent attacks.

The ISPR spokesperson briefed the media, explaining that the increase in casualties was a result of India’s persistent ceasefire violations and unprovoked fire along the Line of Control (LoC).

The DG ISPR strongly condemned India’s targeting of civilians during its air strikes, stating that such actions revealed India’s weakness. “The attacks on May 6 and 7 expose India’s cowardice, as they attack innocent civilians under the cover of darkness instead of facing the Pakistani military directly,” he added.

In response to the attacks, the DG questioned the claims of India regarding the killing of “terrorists” and showed images of victims, including children. “Are these the terrorists India claimed to target?” he asked, emphasizing that such actions were typical of India. He also reiterated that India’s support for terrorism in Pakistan through its proxies was evident.

He further stated that the evidence of these actions was clear for the international community to see.

The DG ISPR also highlighted that India had targeted the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, a key national asset, and described it as a grave miscalculation that would be addressed soon.

At the time of the attack, both domestic and international flights were operating in Pakistani airspace, reflecting the reckless nature of India’s actions.

Earlier, India launched “Operation Sindoor” around 1:25 am on Wednesday, claiming it was in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir, accusing Pakistan of involvement in the attack, a claim which Islamabad has strongly denied.