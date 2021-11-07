Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, Zahra, Mahatir, Asad win titles

Lahore – Abdullah Adnan, Zahra Suleman, Mahatir Muhammad and Asad Zaman won their respective titles in the Nayza All Pakistan Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 that concluded here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

Abdullah Adnan completed the hat-trick of national U-18 titles by defeating seasoned campaigner Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi 6-3, 7-5 in the boys U-18 final. Although Abdullah won the final in straight sets, but it was Mahatir, who gave tough time to the winner and reached quite close in the second set before losing the final.

In the girls U-18 final, Zarhra Suleman (LGS Defence) played well against spirited Ashtafila Arif and after a tough battle, she won the final with a score of 6-4, 6-3. In the girls U-14 final, Soha Ali was up against Noori Saad and she played tremendous tennis against her opponent to win the final and title by 4-1, 4-1.

In the boys U-16 final, Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi hard to struggle hard to beat talented Ahtesham Humayun with a score of 7-6(3), 6-2. In the boys U-14 final, Asad Zaman continued his good show and winning spree as once again he clinched the U-14 title by outpacing Ahtesham Humayun with a margin of 6-2, 6-3.

In the boys U-12 final, Amir Mazari faced tough resistance from Omer Jawad before registering a narrow 4-1, 2-4, 4-1 victory. The boys/girls U-10 title was once again won by Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates), who defeated his younger sister Hajra Sohail 4-2, 4-5(5), 4-1.

The U-8 gold medal was claimed by Mustafa Uzair Rana, silver by Zainab Abdullah and bronze by Daniyal Afzal Malik. The U-6 gold medal was clinched by Daniyal Afzal Malik, silver by Momnoon Bari and bronze by Syed Shafi.

Brand Director Nayza Musa M Hussain graces the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), tennis players and their families.

Rashid Malik thanked Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain for sponsoring the event and hoped that Rafum Group will continue to support for the development of junior tennis, which will further help in flourishing the game in the province. He also conveyed the special thanks of tennis players and families for conducting the national junior event in a successful manner.