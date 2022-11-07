Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and team players
Share
Acclaimed Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf celebrated his 29th birthday today in Sydney along with his fellow players during the T20 world cup.
Taking to social media to congratulate the cricketer's birthday, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the players celebrating and cheering for Rauf.
Many of Rauf's fellow cricket players wished him on social media. The Pakistani team’s mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Matthew Hayden, hugged Rauf, following Mohammad Haris, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi added a bit of a funny moment as they decided to cut the birthday cake without Rauf to which he screamed “Meri Hai! (its mine)” in the back.
Rauf eventually managed to get his cake cut while Asif Ali, Wasim Jr., Dahani, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and the others sang Happy Birthday.
Happy birthday to my brother @HarisRauf14. Bamsy hamesha khush raho. ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/0c6kdTVRCn— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 6, 2022
Throwback to the time when I was VC of @IsbUnited & Haris clicked this pic with me as a fan. Can't wait to see him again and click another picture, this time I will be the fan. What a top performer for Pakistan. Wishing you a very happy birthday and a long career! @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/v3f5ayNO60— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) November 7, 2022
Wishing you a very happy birthday @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/PPefvwsK8P— Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) November 7, 2022
Happy birthday to one of our Ferrari @HarisRauf14 ????
Go Fast and Long ???? pic.twitter.com/1G60TghdCe— Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) November 7, 2022
Bamsi, Saalgirah Mubarak Ho @HarisRauf14 ???? pic.twitter.com/YsNFqFrk04— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) November 7, 2022
For those unversed, Rauf is a professional cricket player who made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in January 2020.
Haris Rauf on cloud nine after receiving ... 02:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan star paceman Haris Rauf was delighted after getting a ‘beautiful gift’ from former ...
- Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and team players08:14 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Terrorist killed, soldier martyred in Khyber ambush06:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- 'Most people are frauds' - Ushna Shah reveals industry secrets06:06 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022