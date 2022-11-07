Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and team players

Noor Fatima
08:14 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and team players
Source: Haris Rauf (Instagram)
Share

Acclaimed Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf celebrated his 29th birthday today in Sydney along with his fellow players during the T20 world cup.

Taking to social media to congratulate the cricketer's birthday, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the players celebrating and cheering for Rauf.

Many of Rauf's fellow cricket players wished him on social media. The Pakistani team’s mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Matthew Hayden, hugged Rauf, following Mohammad Haris, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi added a bit of a funny moment as they decided to cut the birthday cake without Rauf to which he screamed “Meri Hai! (its mine)” in the back.

Rauf eventually managed to get his cake cut while Asif Ali, Wasim Jr., Dahani, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and the others sang Happy Birthday. 

For those unversed, Rauf is a professional cricket player who made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in January 2020.

Haris Rauf on cloud nine after receiving ... 02:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan star paceman Haris Rauf was delighted after getting a ‘beautiful gift’ from former ...

More From This Category
Shahnawaz Dhanani shares Balochi artist's fan art ...
07:42 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from ...
03:56 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan in T20 ...
01:07 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney for ...
05:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
INDvZIM: India beat Zimbabwe, take on England in ...
04:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Twitter comes up with hilarious jokes as Pakistan ...
01:06 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi confirms her international debut
06:31 PM | 7 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr