Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and team players

Acclaimed Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf celebrated his 29th birthday today in Sydney along with his fellow players during the T20 world cup.

Taking to social media to congratulate the cricketer's birthday, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the players celebrating and cheering for Rauf.

Many of Rauf's fellow cricket players wished him on social media. The Pakistani team’s mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Matthew Hayden, hugged Rauf, following Mohammad Haris, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi added a bit of a funny moment as they decided to cut the birthday cake without Rauf to which he screamed “Meri Hai! (its mine)” in the back.

Rauf eventually managed to get his cake cut while Asif Ali, Wasim Jr., Dahani, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and the others sang Happy Birthday.

Happy birthday to my brother @HarisRauf14. Bamsy hamesha khush raho. ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/0c6kdTVRCn — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 6, 2022

Throwback to the time when I was VC of @IsbUnited & Haris clicked this pic with me as a fan. Can't wait to see him again and click another picture, this time I will be the fan. What a top performer for Pakistan. Wishing you a very happy birthday and a long career! @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/v3f5ayNO60 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) November 7, 2022

Wishing you a very happy birthday @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/PPefvwsK8P — Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) November 7, 2022

Happy birthday to one of our Ferrari ⁦@HarisRauf14⁩ ???? Go Fast and Long ???? pic.twitter.com/1G60TghdCe — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) November 7, 2022

For those unversed, Rauf is a professional cricket player who made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in January 2020.