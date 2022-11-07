Shahnawaz Dhanani shares Balochi artist's fan art with Virat Kohli

Indian superstar Virat Kohli left fans cheering out loud with his terrific display of skills in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Soon after, a die-hard Kohli fan from Balochistan paid his tribute to the player. He made a stunning sand art portrait of Kohli and took a shot of his creation as well -- and the picture went viral.

Now, the Balochi artist Sameer Shoukat shared how Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dhanani showed Kohli his portrait, and also took a picture with it to commend him for his amazing work.

@imVkohli reacted to Gaddani Boys,he thanked to us, we exited and thanked to sir @imVkohli & advance wish you legend king @imVkohli from me and my team Rashidi Artists Gaddani from Balochistan in Pakistan #ViratKohli???? #virat #artistfrombalochistan #KingKohliBirthdayCDP #sameer pic.twitter.com/HF0rouonto — Sameer Shoukat (@mr_lovely47) November 4, 2022

Both Pakistan and India, along with England and New Zealand, have qualified for the Semi-Finals of the ICC T-20 World Cup in Australia.

In the first Semi-Final of the ICC T-20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Sydney at 1:00 pm on Wednesday. The second Semi-Final will be played between India and England at 1:00 pm at Adelaide on Thursday.

Final between the winning teams will be played at Melbourne on Sunday.