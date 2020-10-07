Schools closing on October 15, completely false: Shafqat Mehmood

11:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
Schools closing on October 15, completely false: Shafqat Mehmood
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood refuted rumours circulating that schools and educational institutes would be closed once again after spike in the coronavirus cases.

In a tweet (Tuesday), the federal minister said that fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on October 15. No truth in this.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has also denied the false reports of closing the schools in the province and said that all public and private schools of Punjab will remain open as scheduled.

“Schools closing on October 15 is completely false. Please strictly follow SOPs,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed educational activities from September 15 in a phased manner after decline in the novel COVID-19 cases.

More From This Category
Punjab police officer martyred during encounter ...
01:06 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local ...
12:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K
12:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new ...
12:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
International Oil Trading Company BB Energy ...
12:09 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Schools closing on October 15, completely false: ...
11:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lady In Red: Ayeza Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest photoshoot
01:49 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr