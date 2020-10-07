Schools closing on October 15, completely false: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood refuted rumours circulating that schools and educational institutes would be closed once again after spike in the coronavirus cases.

In a tweet (Tuesday), the federal minister said that fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on October 15. No truth in this.

Fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on Oct 15. No truth in this. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 5, 2020

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has also denied the false reports of closing the schools in the province and said that all public and private schools of Punjab will remain open as scheduled.

FAKE NEWS ALERT:

Public and Private Schools of Punjab to remain open as scheduled. Schools closing on October 15th is completely FALSE. Please strictly follow SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) October 5, 2020

“Schools closing on October 15 is completely false. Please strictly follow SOPs,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed educational activities from September 15 in a phased manner after decline in the novel COVID-19 cases.