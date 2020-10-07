Western Digital launches its operations in Pakistan
Western Digital launches its operations in Pakistan
KARACHI - Western Digital Corporation, a global data infrastructure leader, has reinforced its commitment to the Pakistani market with the introduction of a new range of data storage devices.

The products are poised to expand Western Digital’s existing product portfolio in Pakistan and allow local consumers to access a wider range of WD®- and SanDisk®-brand products including four times faster NVMe internal SSD. The launch event was held via a virtual press conference at a local hotel in Karachi.

With the increasing digitization in Pakistan over recent years, the country has evolved its IT sector by introducing the latest technological innovations. This has created an opportunity for global leading technology brands to expand their presence and for Western Digital to offer its premium quality storage devices along with sales support from its authorized dealers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khwaja Saifuddin, Senior Sales Director for Middle East & Pakistan, Western Digital stated “Western Digital has long been at the forefront of game-changing innovations and offering a range of premium-quality storage solutions. The essence behind this is to help our consumers capture, preserve, access, and transform data with complete peace of mind. We have seen the potential in the Pakistani market and are excited to see that the consumers’ trust already exists in our products. We aim to uphold and further strengthen our bond with our customer base and in due time bring more innovative products to Pakistan.”

