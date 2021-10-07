PM Imran calls National Security Committee meeting tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow (Friday) to discuss the evolving situation in neighboring Afghanistan.
Reports in local media quoting sources said internal security and some of the other issues will be discussed at the meeting attended by top military brass at the Prime Minister House.
Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and some cabinet members will also attend the key meeting.
Some reports claimed that the meeting will focus on the security situation in Afghanistan and the country's narrative on it while the future strategy and border managment will be discussed at length.
More to follow...
