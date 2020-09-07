Whether schools will reopen or not will be decided today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday to make make the final decision to reopen educational institutions from September 15 in an inter-provincial meeting of education ministers.

The meeting, which will be held in Islamabad, will be chaired Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, officials of the health department, and Higher Education Commission. They will decide the strategy and SOPs regarding the recommencement of academic sessions.

The health ministry officials will brief the ministers about the current situation of the COVID-19 in the country.

Discussion on the single national curriculum, examinations in 2021, and short curriculum for the current academic year will also come under discussion, according to the agenda of the meeting.

The recommendations will then be presented to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) for further deliberations among all the stakeholders.

Educational institutions in the country were shut on March 13 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.