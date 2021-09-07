Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,316 new cases, 98 deaths
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,316 new cases, 98 deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 98 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,316 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,330 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,186,234.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,270 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,067,589. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 92,315 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.33 percent.

At least 439,119 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 405,005 in Punjab 165,512 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 101,249 in Islamabad, 32,411 in Balochistan, 32,873 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,065 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh mulls making Covid vaccination mandatory ... 02:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – Sindh officials are considering to make Covid vaccination mandatory for citizens to avail banking and ...

Moreover, 12,096 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,995 in Sindh, 5,130 KP, 877 in Islamabad, 712 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 178 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,314 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,162,771 since the first case was reported.

Public transport banned on motorways to stem ... 11:29 AM | 5 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to restrict the motorways except for private vehicles in 24 districts of ...

More From This Category
Stranded ship at Karachi beach rescued after 50 ...
01:15 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
'Tight jeans, short shirts' banned as FDE issues ...
11:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
PM Imran appoints new Punjab IGP, chief secretary
11:02 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
Sindh restricts unvaccinated students from ...
10:28 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
Nation observes Air Force Day with traditional ...
10:02 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
Indian media airs fake news about Pakistani ...
12:05 AM | 7 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif raises the temperature with killer dance moves
01:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr