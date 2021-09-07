Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,316 new cases, 98 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 98 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,316 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,330 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,186,234.

Statistics 7 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,314

Positive Cases: 3316

Positivity % : 6.33%

Deaths : 98 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 7, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,270 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,067,589. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 92,315 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.33 percent.

At least 439,119 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 405,005 in Punjab 165,512 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 101,249 in Islamabad, 32,411 in Balochistan, 32,873 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,065 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh mulls making Covid vaccination mandatory ... 02:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2021 KARACHI – Sindh officials are considering to make Covid vaccination mandatory for citizens to avail banking and ...

Moreover, 12,096 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,995 in Sindh, 5,130 KP, 877 in Islamabad, 712 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 178 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,314 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,162,771 since the first case was reported.