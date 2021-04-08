Pakistan notifies office timings for Ramadan

08:17 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Pakistan notifies office timings for Ramadan
The federal government on Thursday notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin from April 14.

In this connection, Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division has issued a notification confirming two different time slots for offices working for five and six days a week.

As per the notification, public offices under the federal government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 10 am to 4 am for the first four weekdays and will close down at 1 pm on Friday.

Similarly, the government offices working six days a week will operate from 10 am to 3 pm. The offices will close at 1:00 pm on Friday.

