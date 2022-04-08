Man sets world record of highest ever tightrope walk (VIDEO)

10:19 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
Man sets world record of highest ever tightrope walk (VIDEO)
Source: Guinness World Records (Instagram)
A fearless man has set a new world record of the highest ever tightrope walk after he walked barefoot on the inch-wide slackline between two hot air balloons at the altitude of 6,236 feet. 

The Guinness World Records has shared the thrilling video of Rafael Zungo Bridi fearlessly walking on the narrow rope mid-air. 

The 35-year-old athlete can be seen balancing precariously on the slackline among the clouds. 

GWR shared that “this incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified)."

"The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice, and nothing can bring this sensation so vividly as a crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion." Bridi told GWR.

