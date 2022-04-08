Pakistani teenager Rohana Khattak invents new English word ‘oblivionaire’

11:42 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
Pakistani teenager Rohana Khattak invents new English word ‘oblivionaire’
Source: Islamabad Club Library
Share

ISLAMABAD - A 16-year-old girl from the capital city of Pakistan has won the New York Times’ Invent a World challenge by suggesting a noun for some leaders of the globalized economy.

Rohana Khattak has invented “oblivionaire” which means a billionaire who chooses to be blind to the disparity and inequality that his or her wealth is creating.

The new English world is a combination of “oblivious” and “billionaire”.

Rohana has also given an example to explain how oblivionaire can be used in a sentence:

“Gen Z’s furor over the so-called oblivionaires who ignore global crises is blowing up on social media, in a campaign being noticed by many global and political figures.”

Pakistan Ambassador to US Sardar Masood Khan has congratulating the teenager for inventing the world. 

Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl ... 04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

Ayesh Fatima has made the nation proud as she has broken the world record by coining the title of youngest-ever Cisco ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's ambassador Masood Khan meets officials ...
11:03 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
Pakistan abstains as UN votes to suspend Russia ...
09:32 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
Pakistani rupee hits new low as US dollar crosses ...
11:15 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
PM Imran to address nation tomorrow as Supreme ...
10:40 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Opposition celebrates SC decision against PM ...
09:11 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
PM Imran launches Pakistan's first national ...
08:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr