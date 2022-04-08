Pakistani teenager Rohana Khattak invents new English word ‘oblivionaire’
Share
ISLAMABAD - A 16-year-old girl from the capital city of Pakistan has won the New York Times’ Invent a World challenge by suggesting a noun for some leaders of the globalized economy.
Rohana Khattak has invented “oblivionaire” which means a billionaire who chooses to be blind to the disparity and inequality that his or her wealth is creating.
The new English world is a combination of “oblivious” and “billionaire”.
Rohana has also given an example to explain how oblivionaire can be used in a sentence:
“Gen Z’s furor over the so-called oblivionaires who ignore global crises is blowing up on social media, in a campaign being noticed by many global and political figures.”
Congratulations to Rohana Khattak, a Pakistani teenager, for inventing the word. https://t.co/TiklBp1lAh— Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) April 5, 2022
Pakistan Ambassador to US Sardar Masood Khan has congratulating the teenager for inventing the world.
Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl ... 04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Ayesh Fatima has made the nation proud as she has broken the world record by coining the title of youngest-ever Cisco ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani teenager Rohana Khattak invents new English word ...11:42 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan's ambassador Masood Khan meets officials of US State ...11:03 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Man sets world record of highest ever tightrope walk (VIDEO)10:19 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan abstains as UN votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights ...09:32 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall audience with Pakistani hit ...06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022