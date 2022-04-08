#PTI minister terms top court's verdict on NA deputy speaker’s ruling ‘judicial coup’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday lashed out the Supreme Court of Pakistan for its verdict to declare National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to block no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.
On Thursday, the top court also declared all actions of the prime minister and President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly null and void, and announced restoration of the assembly.
The court also ordered the National Assembly be reconvened on Saturday no later than 10:30am. It said the session cannot be prorogued without conclusion of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Supreme Court restores Pakistan's National ... 08:31 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday announced its verdict on the ruling of National Assembly ...
Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to express her concerns over the verdict and called it a “judicial coup”.
“A judicial coup happened last night down to ordering how & even at what time NA session must be held, ending parliamentary supremacy! Sadly the issue of US attempt at regime change - the elephant in the room - which led to Dy Speaker ruling totally ignored.But this is not the end,” Mazari wrote.
“The long shadows hanging over this judicial decision think the game has been won but frankly it has just started. The ppl know who sold their souls to US & to lure of money & in the end it will go to ppl's court, despite ECP's inexplicable reluctance!” she concluded.
The long shadows hanging over this judicial decision think the game has been won but frankly it has just started. The ppl know who sold their souls to US & to lure of money & in the end it will go to ppl's court, despite ECP's inexplicable reluctance!— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 8, 2022
Following the apex court’s decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on Twitter said that he will continue to fight for Pakistan “till the last ball”.
‘Blatant interference’: Civil-military huddle ... 06:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grave ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- #PTI minister terms top court's verdict on NA deputy speaker’s ...12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani teenager Rohana Khattak invents new English word ...11:42 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan ambassador Masood Khan meets US State Department, military ...11:03 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Man sets world record of highest ever tightrope walk (VIDEO)10:19 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall audience with Pakistani hit ...06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022