PTI minister terms top court's verdict on NA deputy speaker’s ruling ‘judicial coup’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday lashed out the Supreme Court of Pakistan for its verdict to declare National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to block no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan “unconstitutional”.

On Thursday, the top court also declared all actions of the prime minister and President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly null and void, and announced restoration of the assembly.

The court also ordered the National Assembly be reconvened on Saturday no later than 10:30am. It said the session cannot be prorogued without conclusion of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to express her concerns over the verdict and called it a “judicial coup”.

“A judicial coup happened last night down to ordering how & even at what time NA session must be held, ending parliamentary supremacy! Sadly the issue of US attempt at regime change - the elephant in the room - which led to Dy Speaker ruling totally ignored.But this is not the end,” Mazari wrote.

“The long shadows hanging over this judicial decision think the game has been won but frankly it has just started. The ppl know who sold their souls to US & to lure of money & in the end it will go to ppl's court, despite ECP's inexplicable reluctance!” she concluded.

Following the apex court’s decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message on Twitter said that he will continue to fight for Pakistan “till the last ball”.