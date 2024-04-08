Blast at Balochistan’s Khuzdar market kills two Eid shoppers, injures five

QUETTA – At least two people were killed and five others suffered injuries in a bomb attack on a busy market in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The explosion occurred in Khuzdar town late on Sunday evening.

Initial reports suggest that the strong explosion rocked Umar Farooq Chowk - a busy market where people were busy shopping days before Eidul Fitr.

A large number of people, especially women and children were at the market at the time of blast.

A senior officer of Balochistan police confirmed the deaths of two people and said five others were injured in the explosion.

Security forces and rescuers quickly responded, moving the bodies and injured to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.

Police said unknown individuals planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorbike at Umar Farooq Chowk, which was then detonated remotely.

No group has claimed responsibility of the blast till the filing of this story as further investigations are underway.