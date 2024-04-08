Blast at Balochistan’s Khuzdar market kills two Eid shoppers, injures five

QUETTA – At least two people were killed and five others suffered injuries in a bomb attack on a busy market in Khuzdar, Balochistan.
The explosion occurred in Khuzdar town late on Sunday evening.
Initial reports suggest that the strong explosion rocked Umar Farooq Chowk - a busy market where people were busy shopping days before Eidul Fitr.
A large number of people, especially women and children were at the market at the time of blast.
A senior officer of Balochistan police confirmed the deaths of two people and said five others were injured in the explosion.
Security forces and rescuers quickly responded, moving the bodies and injured to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.
Police said unknown individuals planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorbike at Umar Farooq Chowk, which was then detonated remotely.
No group has claimed responsibility of the blast till the filing of this story as further investigations are underway.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
