Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 

DUBAI – Police have arrested 494 suspects, including Pakistani nationals, for fleecing people through phone call scams in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.
Dubai police in a statement said that the action was taken after they received more than 400 complaints, adding that the suspects targeted the bank customers.
The arrested suspects hail from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other regions.
The imposters used phone calls and emails to trap the people and get access to their bank accounts. Police said mobile phones, laptops and money had been recovered from their possession.
The Dubai police have asked the people to not share their bank account detail with any one in order to avoid fraud.
Phone fraud is the use of telecommunications products or services such as emails and phone calls with the intention of illegally acquiring money from others.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.