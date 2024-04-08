Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 

DUBAI – Police have arrested 494 suspects, including Pakistani nationals, for fleecing people through phone call scams in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai police in a statement said that the action was taken after they received more than 400 complaints, adding that the suspects targeted the bank customers.

The arrested suspects hail from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other regions.

The imposters used phone calls and emails to trap the people and get access to their bank accounts. Police said mobile phones, laptops and money had been recovered from their possession.

The Dubai police have asked the people to not share their bank account detail with any one in order to avoid fraud.

Phone fraud is the use of telecommunications products or services such as emails and phone calls with the intention of illegally acquiring money from others.