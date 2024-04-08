Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanWorld

Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 

06:09 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 
Source: Social media

DUBAI – Police have arrested 494 suspects, including Pakistani nationals, for fleecing people through phone call scams in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. 

Dubai police in a statement said that the action was taken after they received more than 400 complaints, adding that the suspects targeted the bank customers. 

The arrested suspects hail from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other regions.

The imposters used phone calls and emails to trap the people and get access to their bank accounts. Police said mobile phones, laptops and money had been recovered from their possession. 

The Dubai police have asked the people to not share their bank account detail with any one in order to avoid fraud. 

Phone fraud is the use of telecommunications products or services such as emails and phone calls with the intention of illegally acquiring money from others.

Over 100 Pakistani nurses lose jobs in Saudi Arabia due to recruiter's scam

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:49 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs4.92 per unit for April 2024

07:16 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Fast track passport fee schedule in Pakistan April 2024 update

06:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

World’s first Dragon Ball theme park set to open in Saudi Arabia

06:09 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 

05:39 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

School timings in Punjab after Eidul Fitr 2024

04:47 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

‘Sahulat Account’: SBP offers new way to receive BISP payment

Most viewed

11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2024

Solar Panel prices see big drop in Pakistan, Check latest rates here

11:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Latif Khosa makes big claim about Imran Khan's release from jail

10:10 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Fact-Check: Viral photo shows little Pakistani girl sitting beside ...

12:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Bisham attack: ‘Bus transporting Chinese engineers was not ...

09:02 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Terror attack on KP police patrolling party leaves DSP, gunman dead ...

09:34 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Fawad Chaudhry walks free from Adiala jail in land case

Advertisement

Latest

07:49 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs4.92 per unit for April 2024

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pak Rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: