Saudi Arabia is all set to introduce a groundbreaking addition to the global entertainment landscape with the world’s first Dragon Ball theme park.

The Qiddiya Investment Company has revealed plans to build the Dragon Ball theme park as a key component of the extensive Qiddiya project. This park is set to become a prominent feature of Qiddiya, an ambitious entertainment and tourism development in Riyadh, aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.



What's the Qiddiya Project All About?

The Qiddiya project is a key component of Saudi Vision 2030, designed to boost local spending and expand the Saudi economy. Supported by the Public Investment Fund, it's set to become the world's largest tourism destination, according to organizers.

Qiddiya Investment Co., in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, has also revealed stunning 3D visuals of the upcoming world’s first Dragon Ball theme park. Here's the teaser for the world's only Dragon Ball theme park:

The Dragon Ball theme park is slated to feature an impressive array of exhilarating rides, drawing inspiration from the characters shown throughout the beloved manga and anime franchise. This announcement holds particular significance as it follows closely on the heels of the passing of Akira Toriyama.

Who was Akira Toriyama?

Akira Toriyama was the visionary creator behind the legendary Dragon Ball. In light of Toriyama’s recent demise on March 1 at the age of 68, the unveiling of the Dragon Ball theme park stands as a heartfelt tribute to his unforgettable contributions to the world of entertainment. Nestled in the vast area of Qiddiya on the edge of Riyadh, this huge project is getting ready to bring the fun world of Son Goku to life in an amazing way.

Saudi Arabia's growing interest in manga and anime is clear from the estimated 13 million fans in the country and about 85 million across the Arab world, as reported by Manga Productions, a Saudi company that makes and distributes anime.

What's inside the world's first Dragon Ball theme park?

The Dragon Ball theme park, as mentioned in the official report, will be huge, covering a massive 500,000 square meters. It will be divided into seven different sections, each recreating favorite spots from the original series like Kame House and Capsule Corporation. Visitors can expect exciting adventures alongside Goku and his friends, experiencing the entire Dragon Ball journey from the classic anime to Dragon Ball Super.

The Dragon Ball website revealed that they're planning over 30 attractions, including five super cool rides. But here's the real kicker: they're also building a massive 70-meter Shenron, which will have a huge roller coaster inside! The park will also have hotels and restaurants fully stocked, so fans can spend the whole day diving into the Dragon Ball world and having a blast.

Since it first came out in 1984, Dragon Ball has become one of the most famous manga series worldwide, helping make manga popular worldwide. With this theme park, Saudi Arabia is about to leave a big mark on the entertainment world.