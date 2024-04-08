Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
WorldTechnology

World’s first Dragon Ball theme park set to open in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
06:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
World’s first Dragon Ball theme park set to open in Saudi Arabia
Caption: Dragon Ball Theme park

Saudi Arabia is all set to introduce a groundbreaking addition to the global entertainment landscape with the world’s first Dragon Ball theme park.

The Qiddiya Investment Company has revealed plans to build the Dragon Ball theme park as a key component of the extensive Qiddiya project. This park is set to become a prominent feature of Qiddiya, an ambitious entertainment and tourism development in Riyadh, aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.


What's the Qiddiya Project All About?

The Qiddiya project is a key component of Saudi Vision 2030, designed to boost local spending and expand the Saudi economy. Supported by the Public Investment Fund, it's set to become the world's largest tourism destination, according to organizers.

Qiddiya Investment Co., in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, has also revealed stunning 3D visuals of the upcoming world’s first Dragon Ball theme park. Here's the teaser for the world's only Dragon Ball theme park:

The Dragon Ball theme park is slated to feature an impressive array of exhilarating rides, drawing inspiration from the characters shown throughout the beloved manga and anime franchise. This announcement holds particular significance as it follows closely on the heels of the passing of Akira Toriyama.

Who was Akira Toriyama?

Akira Toriyama was the visionary creator behind the legendary Dragon Ball. In light of Toriyama’s recent demise on March 1 at the age of 68, the unveiling of the Dragon Ball theme park stands as a heartfelt tribute to his unforgettable contributions to the world of entertainment. Nestled in the vast area of Qiddiya on the edge of Riyadh, this huge project is getting ready to bring the fun world of Son Goku to life in an amazing way.

Saudi Arabia's growing interest in manga and anime is clear from the estimated 13 million fans in the country and about 85 million across the Arab world, as reported by Manga Productions, a Saudi company that makes and distributes anime.

What's inside the world's first Dragon Ball theme park?

The Dragon Ball theme park, as mentioned in the official report, will be huge, covering a massive 500,000 square meters. It will be divided into seven different sections, each recreating favorite spots from the original series like Kame House and Capsule Corporation. Visitors can expect exciting adventures alongside Goku and his friends, experiencing the entire Dragon Ball journey from the classic anime to Dragon Ball Super.

The Dragon Ball website revealed that they're planning over 30 attractions, including five super cool rides. But here's the real kicker: they're also building a massive 70-meter Shenron, which will have a huge roller coaster inside! The park will also have hotels and restaurants fully stocked, so fans can spend the whole day diving into the Dragon Ball world and having a blast.

Since it first came out in 1984, Dragon Ball has become one of the most famous manga series worldwide, helping make manga popular worldwide. With this theme park, Saudi Arabia is about to leave a big mark on the entertainment world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

World’s first Dragon Ball theme park set to open in Saudi Arabia

06:09 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistanis among 494 arrested in Dubai for phone scams 

12:11 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Solar eclipse 2024: Check time, duration, and where to watch online

10:04 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Will Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia fall on Wednesday?

09:51 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Total solar eclipse 2024: How long will it stay and who can see it?

08:25 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Britain's Russell Cook becomes 1st man to run entire length of Africa

Most viewed

10:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

You can mine Cryptocurrency for FREE on your phone now!

10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title ...

09:03 AM | 7 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits Masjid-e-Nabavi, prays for peace and prosperity of ...

07:37 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Bad news for users of these iPhone models in Pakistan, other countries

12:38 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia Eid Moon sighting 2024: KSA calls on people to sight ...

09:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New York, New Jersey

Advertisement

Latest

07:49 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs4.92 per unit for April 2024

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pak Rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: