Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner led US team heading to Islamabad for High-Stakes Talks: White House

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump is dispatching Vice President J.D. Vance, senior advisor Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Islamabad, for direct negotiations with Iran after both sides agreed on ceasefire, White House confirmed that these talks will commence on Saturday morning in major push for global diplomacy.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt announced it ina press briefing that the negotiations follow a bold military operation in Iran, which the U.S. claims has crippled Tehran’s entire military-industrial capability. Leavitt stated, “Iran’s navy has been completely destroyed, its submarines obliterated, 97% of naval mines neutralized, and its air force rendered practically non-operational.”

According to Leavitt, Operation Epic Fury severely damaged Iran’s missile and drone programs, dismantled its command-and-control infrastructure, and left its leadership living in fear, unable to move freely. She emphasized that Tehran can no longer pursue nuclear weapons, striking a dramatic blow to its regional ambitions.

The U.S. administration says the operation targeted Iran’s short-range missile programs, which were being expanded aggressively as a protective shield for its nuclear ambitions. “This is a decisive blow to global security threats posed by Iran,” Leavitt asserted.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif described the upcoming negotiations as a historic diplomatic victory. “The flames of war engulfing the region and the world have been temporarily extinguished. Our goal is lasting peace, development, and prosperity,” he said.

Sharif revealed that the U.S. and Iranian delegations will arrive in Pakistan on Friday, invited personally by him, and expressed optimism that the talks would pave the way for long-term peace. He credited Pakistan’s political and military leadership for their unity and tireless efforts, highlighting the critical role of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and a dedicated Field Marshal, who worked day and night to facilitate these high-stakes discussions.

PM thanked President Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Gulf allies, especially Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and China, noting that their cooperation was instrumental in achieving this temporary ceasefire.

Sharif added, “The enemy sought to pit brother against brother, and Muslims of different sects against one another, but through divine blessing and steadfast diplomacy, those conspiracies have been thwarted.” He also lauded Pakistani leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, and Mian Nawaz Sharif for their continuous guidance and support.