Pakistan allows markets, shopping malls to reopen throughout week

12:23 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Pakistan allows markets, shopping malls to reopen throughout week
LAHORE - The Federal capital administration has allowed all the shopping malls and markets to reopen throughout the week with the implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The exemptions were granted in compliance of decisions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the notification issued by the district magistrate on Friday night.

"All establishments/business related to construction sector are hereby allowed to reopen," it said. Gyms and other businesses will remain closed.

Markets and shopping malls were shut down during the weekends to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

