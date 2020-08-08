Pakistan allows markets, shopping malls to reopen throughout week
Share
LAHORE - The Federal capital administration has allowed all the shopping malls and markets to reopen throughout the week with the implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued in wake of coronavirus pandemic.
The exemptions were granted in compliance of decisions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the notification issued by the district magistrate on Friday night.
"All establishments/business related to construction sector are hereby allowed to reopen," it said. Gyms and other businesses will remain closed.
Markets and shopping malls were shut down during the weekends to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
- Mahathir urges Int’l community to take notice of HR situation in ...09:35 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
-
- PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 million trees a day ...08:22 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Sindh decides to reopen schools, business activities11:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- England defeat Pakistan by 3 wickets in first Test10:58 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat requests fans to report TikTok account impersonating her05:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from ...04:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together04:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020