PM Imran expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian plane incident 

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in an air crash in the Indian city of Kerala.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also commiserated with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has expressed sorrow over the loss of life in the Air India plane crash, wishing the bereaved families strength in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/NOATNfBFUh — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 7, 2020

at least 16 people were dead and dozens others got injured after an Air India Express passenger plan skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut airport in Kerala amid heavy rainfall.

The flight which was carrying 184 passengers and 7 crew members including two pilots also broke into two piece after the crash landing and fell into a populated area.