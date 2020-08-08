PM Imran expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian plane incident 

11:48 AM | 8 Aug, 2020
PM Imran expresses grief over loss of lives in Indian plane incident 
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in an air crash in the Indian city of Kerala.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also commiserated with the bereaved families.

at least 16 people were dead and dozens others got injured after an Air India Express passenger plan skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut airport in Kerala amid heavy rainfall. 

The flight which was carrying 184 passengers and 7 crew members including two pilots also broke into two piece after the crash landing and fell into a populated area.

