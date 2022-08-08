Top TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan attack: reports

KABUL – One of the top commanders of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Omar Khalid Khorasan, and two other terrorists were killed in an attack in Afghanistan, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said that the outlawed group, which has been involved in various terrorist activities in Pakistan, has confirmed the killing of its leader in the attack carried out in Paktika province of Afghanistan.

Other two terrorists killed in the attack have been identified as Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Doulat.

This is not the first time that top TTP terrorists have been killed in Afghanistan after Taliban gained control of the country after the US withdrew its forces from the war-torn country.

In March this year, a high-profile TTP militant Abdul Wahab Larak, was murdered by unidentified men in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.

In January, the militant group confirmed the death of senior leader Khalid Balti also known by the nom de guerre Khurasani, who was killed in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Khorasani’s killing comes around a week after a Pakistani delegation held peace talks with TTP in Afghanistan.

Earlier in June, another Jirga members had visited the neighbouring country to move the peace talks forward with the terrorist organisation.

TTP continues demanding Pakistan to enforce Islamic law while their key demand for peace talks is the revocation of the FATA merger.