Celebrities send wishes to Arshad Nadeem ahead of javelin final at Paris Olympics

KARACHI – Celebrities from sports and entertainment industry have extended bests wishes to Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem as he aims to bag gold medal in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics today (Thursday).
Among 12 athletes competing, the most anticipated battle is likely to be between Arshad - the gold medalist from 2022 Commonwealth Games - and Indian star athlete Neeraj Chopra.
Arshad, who hailed from humble background, is considered Pakistan's strongest contender, having earned medals at the 2023 World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
He also made history by winning a gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete in last 60 years.
Ahead of the javelin showdown, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shared an encouraging post on X, stating: “Hamara sher hai (our lion)”.
Singer Ali Zafar also posted a video on Instagram asking the nation to lend full support to Pakistani athletes. He added that the nation has full faith that Arshad will lift the Olympics title.
Ushna Shah also reposted a congratulatory message, wishing Nadeem good luck for the final.
Actors Hira Mani, Amar Khan and Mashal Khan also among the celebrities who sent their wishes to Arshad Nadeem.
