Golfer Muhammad Qasim wins Rs. 20 million car at Chief of Naval Staff Tournament

In a stunning display of skill and precision, golfer Muhammad Qasim has won a luxury car valued at Rs. 20 million by achieving a ‘hole in one’ at the Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship. The remarkable shot was made on hole number three of the Karachi Golf Club’s Red Course.

Muhammad Qasim, a professional golfer at the DHA Golf Club in Karachi, is known for his roles as both a coach and caddy. His extraordinary achievement at this prestigious event highlights his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Speaking to Geo News, Qasim expressed his amazement and added a humorous twist to his victory. “I arrived here with nothing and left with a car worth millions, but I don’t know how to drive it as I only ride a motorcycle,” he said. He further shared his practical plan, noting, “While winning the car is a dream come true, I can't afford the fuel, so I intend to sell it and use the proceeds to improve my family’s financial situation.”

A ‘hole in one’ is a rare and highly coveted achievement in golf, representing a single shot that lands the ball directly into the hole from the tee. This feat is celebrated as a significant milestone in the sport, accomplished by only the most skilled players on rare occasions.

Qasim’s triumph is not only a personal victory but also an inspiring example of excellence in golf. As he prepares to use his winnings to support his family, his achievement continues to resonate within the golfing community and beyond.