Search

Sports

Golfer Muhammad Qasim wins Rs. 20 million car at Chief of Naval Staff Tournament

05:27 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
muhammad qasim

In a stunning display of skill and precision, golfer Muhammad Qasim has won a luxury car valued at Rs. 20 million by achieving a ‘hole in one’ at the Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship. The remarkable shot was made on hole number three of the Karachi Golf Club’s Red Course.

Muhammad Qasim, a professional golfer at the DHA Golf Club in Karachi, is known for his roles as both a coach and caddy. His extraordinary achievement at this prestigious event highlights his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Speaking to Geo News, Qasim expressed his amazement and added a humorous twist to his victory. “I arrived here with nothing and left with a car worth millions, but I don’t know how to drive it as I only ride a motorcycle,” he said. He further shared his practical plan, noting, “While winning the car is a dream come true, I can't afford the fuel, so I intend to sell it and use the proceeds to improve my family’s financial situation.”

A ‘hole in one’ is a rare and highly coveted achievement in golf, representing a single shot that lands the ball directly into the hole from the tee. This feat is celebrated as a significant milestone in the sport, accomplished by only the most skilled players on rare occasions.

Qasim’s triumph is not only a personal victory but also an inspiring example of excellence in golf. As he prepares to use his winnings to support his family, his achievement continues to resonate within the golfing community and beyond.

Sports

05:27 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Golfer Muhammad Qasim wins Rs. 20 million car at Chief of Naval Staff ...

04:25 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Shaheen Afridi makes history as first Pakistani to launch Manchester ...

03:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Celebrities send wishes to Arshad Nadeem ahead of javelin final at ...

10:05 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

Epic Showdown as Pak's Arshad Nadeem, and India's Neeraj Chopra set ...

06:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI rankings 

09:57 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Saud Shakeel named Vice-Captain as Pakistan announces squad for ...

Sports

10:05 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: America's Noah Lyles becomes world's fastest man

03:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reaches final of javelin ...

09:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team's arrival to Pakistan delayed

11:34 AM | 6 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem face off against India's Neeraj Chopra in ...

05:18 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

LHC moved against Waqar Younis’s appointment as adviser to PCB chief

12:14 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

England refuses to host PSL 10 matches amid scheduling conflicts

Advertisement

Latest

06:14 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Local govt elections in Islamabad on Sept 29 as ECP issues schedule

Gold & Silver

02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: