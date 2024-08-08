Search

Shaheen Afridi makes history as first Pakistani to launch Manchester United kit

04:25 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
shaheen afridi manchester united

In a momentous achievement for Pakistani sports, cricket star Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the first Muslim and Pakistani to launch the official kit of Manchester United, one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs. This historic event not only elevates Afridi's global profile but also marks a significant cultural crossover between cricket and football.

The kit launch took place at the legendary Old Trafford Stadium, where Afridi was given an exclusive tour, underscoring the importance of this collaboration. Manchester United officials expressed their enthusiasm for working with Afridi, highlighting the unique connection between the cricketing world and their football club.

“We are thrilled to have Shaheen Shah Afridi as part of this momentous occasion,” said sources from Manchester United. “His involvement will undoubtedly inspire young athletes around the globe to pursue their sporting dreams with the same passion and dedication.”

Adding to the celebration, Manchester United shared pictures of Afridi on their social media platforms with the caption: "The Eagle has landed ????????????. Great to see you at the Theatre of Dreams, @IShaheenAfridi10 — you’re welcome back anytime." The post received widespread attention, further cementing Afridi’s status as a global sports icon.

Afridi’s presence at Old Trafford and his role in the kit launch signify the beginning of what promises to be a lasting relationship with Manchester United, paving the way for more exciting collaborations in the future.

