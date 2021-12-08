US Consulate General in Lahore expresses satisfaction over election process in NA-133 by-poll
Web Desk
01:01 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
US Consulate General in Lahore expresses satisfaction over election process in NA-133 by-poll
LAHORE – Representatives of the US Consulate General in Lahore on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the voting process during NA-133 by-polls in the provincial capital.

A press release issued in this regard cited that the US Consulate General in Lahore observed the by-election for the NA-133 constituency in Lahore On December 5, 2021.

Observers indicated the election appeared to have been conducted in a free, transparent, and peaceful manner.  It further added that polling workers and volunteers with whom observers interacted were well-trained and knowledgeable.   

The Consulate also hailed the Punjab Election Commission, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance to obtain the necessary credentials.  

Furthermore, the observation teams members also commended police and security officials for providing security.

