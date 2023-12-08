Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan despite no change in international prices on Friday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs300 to settle at Rs218,600.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold went down by Rs257 to reach Rs187,414.

In international market, the price for the precious commodity remained unchanged at $2,050 per ounce.