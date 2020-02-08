Kabaddi World Cup 2020: Pakistan to take Canada on Sunday — Schedule, Time, Venues, Tickets
LAHORE - The 10-nation Kabaddi World Cup kicks off in Lahore on Sunday. The mega event's opening match will be played between Pakistan and Canada in Punjab Stadium.
The tournament which was scheduled to be played between Feb 9-16, will be featuring ten teams include defending champion India, Canada, The United States, Australia, England, Iran, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Azerbaijan.
Total 24 matches will be played in three cities Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat. Among these 14 matches will be staged at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore, eight at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad and two at the Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat.
Schedule:
Feb 9: Pakistan vs Canada 6:30pm; Iran vs Sierra Leone 8:00pm at Lahore
Feb 10: India vs Germany 3:00pm; Azerbaijan vs Kenya 4:30pm at Lahore
Feb 10: Iran vs England 6:00pm; Australia vs Canada 7:30pm Lahore
Feb 11: Australia vs Azerbaijan at 3:00pm; England vs Germany 4:30pm; Sierra Leone vs India 6:00pm; Pakistan vs Kenya 7:30pm at Lahore
Feb 12: Azerbaijan vs Canada 3:00pm; Iran vs Germany 4:30prn; Sierra Leone vs England 6:00pm; Pakistan vs Australia 7:30pm at Faisalabad
Feb 13: Canada vs Kenya 3:00prn; Pakistan vs Azerbaijan 4:30pm; Iran vs India 6:00pm; Sierra Leone vs Germany 7:30pm at Faisalabad
Feb 14: Australia vs Kenya 1:00pm; India vs England 2:30pm at Gujrat
Feb 15: First semi-final (Pool A winners vs Pool B runners-up) 6:00pm; second semifinal (Pool B winners vs Pool A runners-up) 7:30pm at Lahore
Feb 16: 3-4 position match and Final at Lahore
TICKETS:
Tickets can be purchased from selected Butt Sweet shops in Lahore.
