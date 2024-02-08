NA-130 Lahore Election Results 2024: Nawaz Sharif vs Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE - The vote count is underway in all national and provincial constituencies across Pakistan after the polling concluded at 5 pm on Thursday.

NA-130 Lahore is one of the sought-after constituencies where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif faces PTI-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid.

NA-130 Live Election Results

Mian Nawaz Sharif Yasmin Rashid Total Votes Total Votes 12365 8562

These are the unofficial results so far.